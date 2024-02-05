Tourism experience Route YC has collaborated with two Guinness World Record holders Mark Beaumont and Jenny Graham along with Markus Stitz, who is the first person to cycle the world on a single-speed bike to design the best routes to showcase what the coast has to offer.

The new cycling routes have been specially curated to help visitors of all abilities discover the Yorkshire coast and countryside on gravel, touring and road bikes.

The main circular route will begin and finish in Scarborough and several day trips will start in the Yorkshire coast towns of Whitby, Scarborough, Filey, Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea, and the North York Moors village of Grosmont.

Cyclist travelling through Yorkshire coast. (Pic credit: Route YC)

The collection of routes is completed by a bikepacking weekender route starting in Whitby and a cycle touring route from the ferry terminal in Hull to Staithes.

Adventure cyclists Mr Beaumont and Mr Stitz have just completed the final design and planning stages for the new routes. They were also assisted by Ms Graham in the final testing stage.

“Route YC offers some of the most inspirational coastal and countryside scenery in the UK, as well as a huge variety of terrain to suit all kinds of cyclists, from gravel, touring and road bikes,” Ms Graham said.

“Over the last six months, I’ve had the pleasure of working with fellow adventure cyclists Mark Beaumont and Markus Stitz to test the new routes ahead of the official launch in early 2024.

Beautiful coastline. (Pic credit: Route YC)

“People can now look forward to a new range of on and off-road cycle routes that will allow them to get off the beaten track and discover what the region has to offer.

“The itineraries will not only offer an easy guide to exploring the region by bike, but we’ll be offering our top tips on bike-friendly accommodation, facilities and public transport links.”

CEO of Route YC, Kerry Carruthers, said: “We’re really excited to be teaming up with three of the UK’s leading adventure cyclists to develop these new routes and encourage people to saddle up on Route YC in 2024.

“These handy new itineraries have been carefully designed by cyclists for cyclists to create their own cycling adventure around the Yorkshire coast and countryside.