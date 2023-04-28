In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

Violence, vengeance, and even murder, played out against those who got in the way of the Cragg Vale Coiners. Their criminal exploits were punishable by death, but for a period in late 18th century Yorkshire, the powerful gang of counterfeiters held the local community under their spell. At their head, was 'King' David Hartley, whose direct descendant Steve Hartley has just published a book on the true story of the gang. We spoke to him.

We also heard from the mum of Archie Flintoft, a Harrogate boy who relies on blood transfusions to keep him alive. He’s only seven-years-old but on May 12, he’s set to undergo the procedure for the hundredth time.

We ran an interview with Jim Broadbent and Scarborough's Penelope Wilton, who, with writer Rachel Joyce spoke about their film The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, partly shot in Yorkshire.

A shot from The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry. Pictured: Jim Broadbent as Harold Fry and Penelope Wilton as Maureen Fry. Photo: PA

As someone in a senior role at Sky, Sarah Baker is well used to public speaking but admits she was more nervous than usual before talking to hundreds of people from Yorkshire’s tech industry. Sarah decided to use her invite to appear at the recent Silicon Yorkshire Expo in the Everyman Cinema to open up not just about the pain and heartbreak of going through multiple miscarriages but also the “freeing” decision to stop trying for children. We shared her story.

It started off with two women, an alleyway and a pile of clothing donations from their friends and family. Three years later, The Clothing Bank has delivered thousands of packages of support to those in need, helped by over 100 volunteers and a growing community of clothing donors. We heard from one of the founders about current high levels of demand in the cost of living crisis.

And in arts and culture, we looked at what's taking place in the 1001 Stories at Leeds Playhouse, a two-week takeover by older people of all the theatre’s spaces celebrating creativity, age and ageing. There's everything from live performances and installations to exhibitions and film screenings plus a range of workshops from Yoga and Zumba, origami and bread-making to Tai Chi, Burlesque and Bollywood.

