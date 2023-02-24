Yorkshire joined the rest of the country on Friday in marking a year since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

As the country bowed its head for a one minute’s silence, vigils and commemorations were held across the region.

In York Minster, a vigil included readings, prayers, music and reflections from the Ukrainian community in the city.

Revd Canon Maggie McLean, York Minster’s Canon Missioner said: “The war is a tragedy for the people of Ukraine, for Europe and for Russia.

Lilia Zhukova lights a candle at the vigil held at York Minster, to mark the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. 24th February 2023.

“We will hold this vigil and pray for the end of this terrible conflict. We must also hold onto the hope that the people of Ukraine will experience peace and safety in their country in the near future.”

Leeds Civic Hall flew the Ukrainian flag at full mast and civic buildings were last night lit up with blue and yellow.

The Leeds Ukrainian Association held a community rally in Dortmund Square, with further events planned for this weekend including an exhibition of paintings by wounded soldiers.

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council said: “From the first day of the invasion, we condemned Russia’s devastating and senseless war in Ukraine.

“As we mark the war’s first anniversary, we take the opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to, and solidarity with Ukraine and its people.”

At Bradford Cathedral an hour-long service on Friday evening included a lament for the impact of the war, prayer for peace in Ukraine, and music from the city’s Ukrainian choirs.

The Bishop of Bradford, Toby Howarth, said: “Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine one year ago has caused misery not only for Ukrainians but has led to immense hardship for many others across the world.

“It is important that we mark this anniversary standing together as communities across Bradford in solidarity with all those who suffer from war and occupation.”

Sheffield Cathedral has played host to a photo exhibition this week of Ukrainians who have found sanctuary in the South Yorkshire city.

Denis Kozhushenko, curator of the exhibition said: “The images tell a story of courage and resilience over one year during which Ukrainian lives have been lost and broken.

