Around 30 volunteers spent eight hours a day for nine months knitting eight-inch squares for the artwork, which was modelled on a Churchill AVRE tank. The stunning creation is now a whopping 24ft (7.3cm) wide and 7ft (2.1m) tall and is covered in the olive green squares that the volunteers knitted.

Organiser Stuart Martin, 67, says knitters from the Ripon Community Poppy Project originally planned to create a smaller, scaled down model but changed their mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "We wanted to do something that will bring attention and extra footfall into our city to try and help businesses. So then we came up with the idea of the knitted tank - the original idea was to do a scaled down model and put it on the back of a trailer.

A group of volunteers have knitted a life-sized tank to commemorate D-Day.

"But we saw someone on Facebook do one and it didn't look as impactful as I wanted it to. We then realised that a full-sized Churchill tank would be 24ft long so we decided to do that and then had to work out all the logistics of it."

Stuart and his team of volunteers started building the tank by cutting out the shape out of plywood and then covered it with netting. This allowed the knitters to then sew eight-inch squares of an olive-coloured fabric together, which then went onto the tank.

Stuart, who created the community group with Hazel Barker and Carol Dunkley said: "So many people and businesses have come out and helped us. This was just an idea in my head but they've made it a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not about us as individuals, but it's about the community is together. It's also about D Day because we wouldn't have the freedom that we've got today, if those guys didn't do what they did."

The tank is currently being stored at the Claro army barracks in Ripon, but will be displayed at various outdoor locations in the city from April 30.