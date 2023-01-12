Yorkshire contestant quits The Apprentice 2023: Shannon Martin quits BBC show as Bradley Johnson comes under fire

A Yorkshire bridal shop owner has sensationally quit BBC’s The Apprentice show.

The second episode of the 17th series of Sir Alan Sugar’a popular competition in which contestants bid for a £250,000 investment, saw West Yorkshire bridal boutique owner Shannon quit the show while favourite to win the show Yorkshire’s Bradley Johnson came under fire for his role as project manager.

After the girls and boys team participated in a battle of the Bao Buns, the candidates made their way to Sugar’s infamous boardroom.

Shannon said: “I’ve made the difficult decision to leave the process, unfortunately I don’t think this is the environment for me. A massive thank you for giving me this amazing opportunity."

Shannon Martin dramatically quit the show.

While Lord Sugar said it was a “surprise,” he added that it’s a testament to the fact that it’s a “tough process.”

Viewers were also left surprised by her shock exit especially as the girls team won the challenge in a cruel twist for the Yorkshire enrepreneur. But other viewers criricised the show itself saying it is testament to how “toxic” an environment the boardroom is.

Who is Shannon Martin?

Shannon previously said she believes her unique selling point is her million-pound business. “That might hopefully be a multi-million-pound business in the coming months.”

Shannon admits that her biggest weakness is the fact that she wants everything immediately and she is a perfectionist.

“My business is all based in the UK. There are not many other businesses that design, and manufacture wedding dresses made solely in the UK, which is exactly what my business plan is.”

