Yorkshire council opposes Home Office decision to use second hotel in city for asylum seekers

Council leader Daren Hale Picture: Terry Carrott

Councillor Daren Hale asked why Hull is being subject to "unfair and excessive" demands when many other parts of the country are making no contribution towards a "national responsibility".

He said they had no control or influence over the decision and did not support it. There has been no extra funding from the Government to help the council.

Councillors at the Labour-run authority previously criticised a decision to house asylum seekers in the Royal Hotel in Ferensway while their applications to remain in the country are processed.

The use of the Royal Hotel was described in 2020 as a "private arrangement between Britannia Hotels, the Home Office and Mears".

The second hotel hasn't been named yet.

Councillor Hale said Hull had a proud history as a City of Sanctuary welcoming refugees, but the situation was becoming "unsustainable" alongside pressures on services as a result of Covid-19.

The asylum seekers include families and young people who as well as housing need access to education, health, and wider community services

Councillor Hale said: “Hull and our partners need additional direct Government financial assistance to help provide the services that these vulnerable people need, but none has been provided by the Government.

“Hull is very fortunate to have a number of voluntary and community organisations and members of the public willing to help, but it is not right that the Government expects these groups to always act without the funding they need.

"Further, it is unfair for the Government to always rely on the council’s existing budget, which has been cut year after year since 2010 - with our hard-pressed local council taxpayers and our other local services being put under greater pressure as a result.

“It is also completely unacceptable that these decisions continue to be made centrally without any meaningful consultation or discussion with local councils - and minimal information.