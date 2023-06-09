Yorkshire couple celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary died in crash with semi-truck while on holiday in Canada

All Sections
A Yorkshire couple celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary were both killed when their SUV struck a lorry on a Canadian highway.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 9th Jun 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 12:58 BST

Senior coroner for North Yorkshire Jon Heath opened an inquest today into the deaths of Steven Arthur and Vicki Ann Atkinson, 61 and 63, on October 27 last year while they were visiting British Columbia.

Mr Heath confirmed that the couple, from Flaxton near York, both died at the scene from multiple injuries after the collision on Highway 95 S near Golden.

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing at a later date once the police investigation in Canada is complete.

An image of the semi-truck in the aftermath of the crash posted by the Facebook group Skilled Truckers CanadaAn image of the semi-truck in the aftermath of the crash posted by the Facebook group Skilled Truckers Canada
An image of the semi-truck in the aftermath of the crash posted by the Facebook group Skilled Truckers Canada

Mr and Mrs Atkinson left two daughters, Amy Holden and Ruth Loughrey, and two grandsons.

The Canadian media reported on the collision, which involved a semi-truck towing two trailers and the SUV driven by the Atkinsons.

The crash happened at around midday as the couple drove north and the truck was heading south. Both vehicles caught fire, but the two occupants of the lorry cab were not seriously hurt.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that the SUV lost control and ended up in the truck’s path, and that it was ‘unclear’ why the Atkinsons had swerved, though speed and impairment did not appear to be relevant factors..

