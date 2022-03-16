Yorkshire couple injured in Alton Towers rollercoaster crash announce engagement

Leah Washington and Joe Pugh announced they were engaged on Instagram, with Miss Washington posting pictures showing her new ring during a trip to Venice.

She wrote: “So this happened yesterday I SAID YES.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Pugh posted: “Venice 2022, the best city break so far made even better by getting a yes from Leah”.

The happy couple. [Image: Leah Washington via Instagram]

The pair, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, were both injured on The Smiler ride at the Staffordshire theme park in 2015.

Miss Washington had to have her leg amputated and Mr Pugh also suffered serious leg injuries.

Alton Towers operator Merlin Attractions were fined £5 million after the crash for health and safety violations.

The court case heard how Miss Washington, then 17, and 19-year-old Vicky Balch could have bled to death from their injuries and each ended up losing a leg.

A total of 16 people were injured in the crash, which happened when the carriage they were in hit another empty one in an impact the court heard was like a 90pmh car crash.