Morley Cricket Club, on Scatcherd Lane, wants to serve booze until midnight on weekends, and 11pm the rest of the week. It’s also applied for permission to sell drink until 1am on special occasions, such as New Year’s Eve.

According to its Facebook page, the club currently closes at 9am on Sunday, 10am between Mondays and Wednesdays and 11pm between Thursdays and Saturdays.

But following several objections from the club’s neighbours, a council hearing next week will determine whether or not the club can stay open later.

The cricket club's calendar includes its annual Easter beer festival, though complainants did not specify which events had caused the noise nuisance

In an anonymised written objection published ahead of the hearing, one said they feared “escalating” noise coming from the venue.

They said: “I believe that if this late licence was granted, we would suffer further unacceptable intrusion in the form of noise, nuisance and general disturbance and I can see no justifiable reason why the club should be granted such a late licence, when it is situated in a wholly residential area with no other commercial activities in the vicinity.

Another said: “Whenever the club holds events with speakers outside the building, the noise is unnecessarily loud, and I can hear it inside my house.

“I cannot enjoy sitting in my garden on these occasions due to the excessive noise and can only watch television or listen to the radio with all the doors and windows tightly closed.”

Another said the plan would, “Degrade a very pleasant area and put even more pressure on the local police”.

The cricket club was contacted about the residents’ objections, but has not yet responded at the time of writing.

In its application form to the council, it promised that any behavioural issues at the premises will be “dealt with quickly and effectively”.

It added: “Private events will be booked through a member of the committee or the premises supervisor who will oversee the types of events being staged and the clientele involved.

“Staff members are trained as part of their induction to be watchful for potential issues at any event and care is taken to collect glasses on a regular basis.