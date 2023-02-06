A Yorkshire Dales couple who bought farmland occasionally used for caravan rallies three years ago have been denied permission to operate a seasonal campsite.

The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority refused to grant a Certificate of Lawful Development to Low Hall Farm, near Kettlewell, because its owner were unable to prove that it had been in continous use for camping and caravanning since the 1960s.

Although it was accepted by planning officers that the three fields, which were agricultural until 2016, had been hired for occasional weekend and Bank Holiday use by caravan clubs in the past, it was decided that opening for caravans, motorhomes and tents between March and October would exceed the 28 days of annual use allowed under permitted development rights.

The owners, John and Tracey Lund, were told to provide evidence that the site had been in more frequent use as a campsite for more than 10 years, but were deemed to have been unable to do so.

Meetings held by organisations such as the Caravan Club are permitted under development rights, but they must not exceed five days in duration, and no site licence has ever been granted for the land’s permanent use as a campsite.

Kettlewell Parish Council were consulted about the Lunds’ application and stated that they believed ‘limited’ weekend use by caravans had begun in 1992, and by 2012 this had expanded into all three fields but in ‘small numbers’ and confined to rallies. They added that use had ‘increased’ in the last two years and become more regular.

There were thirteen public responses, some of which stated that the camping use was not ‘continuous’ and that until 2019 activity had been very limited.

The Lunds purchased the land from Robert Close in 2021. Mr Close confirmed that during his ownership, the land was hired by the Caravan Club and advertised through word of mouth. Mr Lund stated that he had discussed this with Mr Close and believed the site was lawfully used for camping and caravanning and they took over his 2021 bookings.

Evidence was also submitted from caravanners who had used the fields since the 1960s and 70s and were able to supply old photographs of their pitches. Aerial photos taken from Google Earth in 2011 also showed caravans on the land. Records of when club rallies had taken place were held by the Authority.

The planning officers’ report concluded: “It is accepted that historically the land has been used to a limited extent for the use of caravan and camping, however, there is unsubstantiated evidence to prove the level and frequency of use has been sustained over the period and whether such use was pursuant to permitted development rights or otherwise.

"The signed statement of truth by Robert Close comments that the land has been historically used as camping and caravanning site by individuals alongside the use

as an exempt site during his ownership and that of his father. However, this is not conclusive as to the level of use or when, no supporting evidence has been submitted to

specifically detail the level of the use such as booking records or accounts etc.

“The photographs showing tents using the site do not show if they were pitched under the 28-day permitted development rule of the GPDO, or if they were used in connection with an organised rally by exempt organisations. Again the photographs and letters show that caravan and camping use has been on site at various indiscriminate times but fail to demonstrate a continuous use for any 10-year period.

“The applicant has not provided any booking records, financial records/petty cash or receipts that would substantiate the continuous use for the 10 years that is required.

“Based on the information above it is considered that the evidence is insufficient to prove on the balance of probabilities that the land in question has been used as a camping and caravan continuously for the preceding 10 years and the lawful use has not been demonstrated.”