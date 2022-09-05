Yorkshire Dales National Park recruiting Three Peaks ranger to look after famous route - on £23,000 for a 30-hour week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The job maintaining paths on Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-Ghent while acting as a liaison point between landowners, farmers, mountain rescue teams and the public has a pro-rata salary of £20-23,000 for a 30-hour working week with a permanent contract.

The Park employs a team of rangers covering different geographical areas, but the Three Peaks has its own dedicated member of staff due to the challenges posed by the large numbers of walkers who now attempt the route, including footpath erosion and crowd management in an ecologically sensitive area.

Benefits offered include 25 days of annual leave and Bank Holidays off, a flexi-time scheme, local government pension, relocation allowance and free parking at the workshop in Stainforth, near Settle, where the role is based from.

The National Park Authority said: “The successful candidate will be primarily concerned with the maintenance of the public rights of way network and other access routes and it’s essential you can plan and implement, to a high standard, a variety of practical tasks.

“You will play a key role in maintaining engineered paths on the Three Peaks Challenge route as well as assisting the Area Manager with developing and implementing the Three Peaks Project.

“Interacting, informing and advising visitors on the appropriate use of, and behaviour in, the National Park will also be a regular activity.

“Candidates require experience of upland path management techniques, including the ability and experience of driving small plant, and will be able to work independently, or in area or park-wide teams, as required. They will need to be self-motivated and able to work effectively without close supervision, in all weather conditions.

“Good communication and interpersonal skills are required to liaise and engage with landowners, farmers and visitors, together with the ability and experience of developing opportunities for volunteers and motivating their performance.”

Candidates must have a driving licence as vehicle use is essential for the position.

The deadline for applications via the Authority’s website is September 11 at 11pm.

