From devouring a Fat Rascal at Betty’s Tea Room to the annual Yorkshire Day Civic Celebration, people throughout God’s Own County and further afield have been marking Yorkshire Day.

Yorkshire Day has been celebrated since 1975 to mark the regimental anniversary of the Battle of Minden. The first official civic celebration to mark the day took place in 1985 in York, organised by the Yorkshire Society.

Today it is one of the biggest civic gatherings in the UK, and this year’s event took place in Rotherham.

The dignitaries attending enjoyed a brunch at Rotherham Town Hall, then a parade from the Town Hall to Rotherham Minster for a thanksgiving service followed by transportation on vintage buses to Wentworth Woodhouse for a formal civic lunch and private tour of the stately home.

Yorkshire Day Celebration at Pontefract Castle

CEO of The Yorkshire Society, Phillip Bell, said: “We’re proud to continue to host the centrepiece of Yorkshire’s ‘national day’ celebrations with a spectacular civic gathering, probably the biggest in the world.”

Other people marked the day eating Yorkshire Puddings, donning a flat cap, as well as maypole dancing and morris dancing.

One of the many celebrations that took place was held at Pontefract Castle and nearby Friarwood Valley Gardens.

At the castle there were guided tours, trips down the dungeon as well as circus skills, a traditional barrel organ playing, crafts and maypole dancing.

Mechanical organist James Reid said that people enjoyed celebrating despite the rain.

He said: “I’ve come from Doncaster to play traditional and pop music through my refurbished organ.”

At Sewerby Hall and Gardens, in Bridlington, there was music from the Orangery with The Assembly Line, Morris dancing in front of the house, and Rusticus Woodland Creature Theatre.

There was also Yorkshire Pudding and Spoon races and Flat Cap flipping.