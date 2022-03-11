Yorkshire firefighters donate engines, boats, ladders, and fire kit to Ukraine as they join national campaign

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is on Friday sending 12 pallets of fire kit, 12 pallets of hoses and an assortment of ladders to Ukraine - while six inflatable boats will be sent at a later date.

Firefighters in Humberside announced they would be donating a fire engine, alongside fire kits to support their Ukrainian counterparts.

The donations are part of a nationwide campaign that spans every single fire service in the UK, and will see more than 5,000 items of kit and equipment donated.

West Yorkshire Fire Service preparing their donations

South Yorkshire fire and rescue said on Thursday: “We're proud to be part of this effort”.

On Friday, a convoy of three fire engines and a lorry of PPE and rescue equipment donated by fire services will leave the UK.

On Saturday March 19, a convoy of 15 fire engines and two lorries of equipment will set off for Poland - accompanied by 40 UK firefighters.

The Polish State Fire Service will receive the donations and transfer them to Ukraine. In Ukraine, the equipment will be used to support firefighters, emergency services and volunteers who are battling together on the front line, often using old or worn equipment.

Ukrainian firefighters are dealing daily with fires and other emergencies to protect lives, people and property, as the Russian invasion continues.

Dave Teggart, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Operations Manager said “Our staff and particularly our support teams have worked incredibly hard to pull these donations together.

“Over the last two weeks staff at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been following the Ukraine situation and thinking about the people of Ukraine, and other parts of the world affected by war and conflict.

“We feel a particular bond and affinity with our fellow firefighters who are doing an already dangerous job in the most extraordinary of circumstances - and send good wishes for their safety.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with them in spirit if not in body. Peace and safety is what we all wish for. Until that is achieved we will continue to hold them in our thoughts, and support them where we can.”