Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and rescue Service were called to Ecclesfield Industrial Estate, in Ecclesfield near Sheffield, after the man landed on the roof of a huge tent-like building used to store salt grit.

The man, who was in his 60s, was taking part in a sky dive in Derbyshire when he chute did not open – leaving him in grave danger.

However, he was lucky to land on top of the flexible structure, which meant he only suffered minor injuries following the incident this weekend.

The paraglider landed on the roof of a soft tent-like structure in Yorkshire after setting off from Derbyshire. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Crews from Stocksbridge and Parkway fire stations worked alongside ambulance and police to rescue the man from the top of the building. Firefighters used a ‘turntable rescue’ to being him to safety.