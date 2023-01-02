Yorkshire foster parents demand increase to allowance as cost of living crisis bites

Foster parents in North Yorkshire have described the pressures of the cost of living crisis as “heartbreaking” as they demand the council steps in to increase their allowances.

Carers receive a weekly allowance to help with the costs of fostering including meals and school uniforms.

But some 85 per cent of local foster care workers report that their allowances do not cover the costs of fostering, according to the the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB).

Around 120 have written to North Yorkshire County Council (NYCC) to petition for an increase in allowance in line with inflation.

Tim Larner, who cares for a 17-year-old with severe disabilities, said: “The cost of living crisis has pushed us to breaking point and we’re so close to full capacity, no one knows where new children requiring care will find it.

"We go above and beyond what would be expected in any normal job to support these young people. Our commitment to them is taken advantage of by the council as an excuse to have us operate on the bare minimum, knowing that we will always put the wellbeing of the children first.”

Ann Parker, a foster carer, said: “It is heartbreaking to be forced into these positions by the council, positions in which children are unable to get the attention they need due to immense financial pressures on us that are entirely avoidable.”

Just seven per cent of foster carers questioned by the union said they would recommend fostering with NYCC.

Kenny Millard, chair, IWGB Foster Care Workers’ Branch, says “It is unacceptable and unsustainable that dedicated professionals providing 24/7 care for the community’s most vulnerable young people are being forced to subsidise the public service they provide."

NYCC’s executive member for inclusion, Coun Janet Sanderson said:

“We met with representatives from the foster carers’ prior to receiving the petition where we discussed their concerns at length.