A young couple have restored a derelict plany nursery near Harrogate and will re-open it as a garden centre.

Cliff Bank in North Rigton, near Almscliffe Crag, was a nursery for over 100 years, but closed in 2015 after the death of its last owner, BBC Radio Leeds gardening presenter Joe Maiden.

In spring 2022, Ben Preston and Laura Kennedy, both 35, began restoring the derelict site. They will re-open on May 27 to the public.

Ben, from Boston Spa, is an experienced gardener who has worked at York Gate in Adel and Goldsborough Hall near Knaresborough, while Laura is a mental health nurse.

Ben Preston was previously head gardener at York Gate Garden in Adel

Laura said: “It’s been a monumental journey to get to this point and I’m proud of everything we’ve achieved in the past year, but we couldn’t have done so without the support of all of our friends and family so I want to say a huge thank you to them.

“The scary part of it is that the journey isn’t over, in fact it’s just the beginning.

"We’ve got huge plans for Cliff Bank and I can’t wait to see them come to fruition but, in the meantime, we look forward to welcoming the gardeners of Leeds and Harrogate over the summer.”

Located on Harrogate Road, the nursery will specialise in rare woodland plants, unusual perennials and ornamental grasses as well as offering a yearly selection of hardy annuals.

The glasshouse has been restored

The restoration saw the couple clearing the overgrown site, installing new polytunnels and creating selling space.

Ben and Laura also had to carry out the refurbishment of a derelict glasshouse that is now being used as an integral part of the site for growing.

The couple have been keen throughout the renovation at Cliff Bank to apply traditional gardening values with a modern approach, propagating from seed, cuttings and divisions.

Ben added: “‘We’re really happy to be reopening the gates at Cliff Bank.

The site has taken a year to clear and prepare

"It has seen many horticultural chapters over the years and hopefully we’ll be here for many years to come growing unusual plants and providing inspiration and knowledge for gardeners.

"Being a local lad and having a passion for plants, it has been a dream to open our own nursery so close to where I grew up.