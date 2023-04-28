All Sections
Yorkshire gardens flooded with sewage after a sewer was blocked - by a pair of wigs

Gardens in Yorkshire have been flooded with sewage after a sewer was blocked - by a pair of wigs.

By Ashley Pemberton
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST

Waste overflowed into gardens after the 'hair-raising' blockage in Bradford, which took a specialist team six tanks of water to clear.

Lee Pinder, regional operations manager at Yorkshire Water, said: "Every day our teams find blockages in our network caused by unsuitable items being discarded into the network, but wigs are a new one for us.

"Unfortunately, there's a serious side to blockages caused by unusual items and in this case a number the blockage caused sewage to escape the network and enter the gardens of nearby properties.

Pair of wigs recovered from a sewer pipe in BradfordPair of wigs recovered from a sewer pipe in Bradford
Pair of wigs recovered from a sewer pipe in Bradford

"It is important people consider the impact of using toilets and drains as bins and that they don't discard of unwanted items in the sewer."

The firm reminded customers they just want the thee three Ps in their pipes - pee, poo and toilet paper - as well as wastewater from showers, baths and sinks.

Mr Pinder added: "All other items don't break down and will ultimately lead to blockages in the sewer or at our wastewater treatment works."

