Yorkshire hidden gems: What visitors to Yorkshire need to know about where to go

From the real ale being brewed in microbreweries to the stunning landscape that decorates God’s Own County with all its glory, where and what is it about Yorkshire that visitors should know about?

Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan asked people throughout the region known for our Yorkshire Puddings, accents and friendliness, for their favourite hidden gems and facts about Yorkshire.

There is a real sense of identity about hailing from Yorkshire and when I am asked where I am from, that’s what I say first with huge pride: “Yorkshire.” I was born in the suburbs of the Steel City near where The Full Monty was set but I have enjoyed living throughout Yorkshire; there is always something special to find.

Sheffield

Wakefield has many hidden gems says Jane McDonald

From the Arctic Monkeys to Pulp and Jarvis Cocker, Sheffield’s steel drums opposite The Showroom and Steel Works studio, now under the ownership of Sheffield Hallam University are a nod to the city’s musical heritage.

It’s also on the cusp of the Peak District and is the UK’s Capital of Climbing with Climbing Works and The Foundry leading the way for indoor bouldering.

“I love the parks and green spaces,” said Madeleine France of Blossom Training CIC.

The Steel City is of course renowned for its manufacturing heritage with areas such as Kelham Island leading the way in Sheffield’s regeneration with a vibrant food, drink and entertainment scene, just look at the success of Cutlery Works which is now the largest food hall in the north of England.

The food court in Barnsley Market

Just around the corner from there is the site of the former Cannon Brewery which is a favourite hidden gem for the famous ghost hunters behind the Ghosts of Britain - Project Reveal channel Lee and Lindzi Steer.

“It’s one of our favourite places to investigate and it’s one of the spookiest places we’ve been to,” said Lindzi.

Rotherham

The pair of ghost hunters also have their own haunted objects museum in Rotherham which people travel to from far and wide.

Yahala Mataam - York's secret Welcome Restaurant

Lee and Lindzi who founded Ghosts of Britain - the most popular paranormal investigation Facebook page set up their museum on Broad Street in Rawmarsh is a busy industrial road, where you certainly wouldn’t expect a haunted objects museum, as it's surrounded by tyre garages and greasy spoons.

When it comes to family friendly activities, there is also Grimm and Co in Rotherham, next to Clifton Park which is housed inside a magical apothecary where they inspire a children’s love of literature through magical activities and experiences.

Barnsley

Then there is Barnsley where legendary DJ Stephanie Hirst hails from who has fond memories of the Barnsley clubbing scene such as Hedonism which has now gone.

But a personal hidden gem radio presenter Stephanie loved was her first car, a Vauxhall Nova, so much so she spent £22,000 restoring it and she still drives it regularly.

Stephanie, who became a household name with her award-winning breakfast show ‘Hirsty’s Daily Dose’ on Galaxy 105 with Danny and Jo Jo, started a facebook live gig during Lockdown called ‘kitchen belters’ from her home.

Stephanie’s friend Steve who runs the Wentworth Music Festival with Toby Foster said: “This is a real favourite of mine, the story of Maurice Dobson - his little terraced house in Barnsley has even been turned into a museum, but nobody outside Barnsley knows who he was. It's a stunning story.”

Museums come in all sizes, but this one using Maurice’s collection of the area is special, according to famous poet Ian McMillan from the area who has written about Maurice’s life in the Yorkshire Post.

Barnsley magician Mark, who enjoyed eating lunch inside the plush food court at Barnsley Market, said: “There are so many places but I do love the Old George coffee shop.”

The coffee shop is on Market Hill and there is another one and the town hall. If you’re taking the kids, it’s also worth checking the Experience Barnsley museum.

Wakefield

Magician Mark Lee runs the Merlin’s Magic Shop in Wakefield on The Springs in the city centre. From some of Paul Daniel’s most famous tricks and a Houdini-inspired water chamber to the best tricks on the market, this magic shop could also be a museum with a whole archive of magical memorabilia, the shop has been thriving in Yorkshire for almost the last 30 years.

As well as being magical the Wakefield district includes the five towns - Pontefract, Castleford, Featherstone, Knottingley and Normanton. Other towns include Hemsworth, Horbury, Ossett, South Elmsall and South Kirkby (also forms the civil parish of South Kirkby and Moorthorpe).

From Pontefract Castle and its dungeons to the ruins of Sandal Castle where the Grand Old Duke of York nursery rhyme is said to hail from, Wakefield is not only at the heart of Yorkshire but of the Rhubarb Triangle.

Other locals recommended Wakefield for its famous attractions such as the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, National Coal Mining Museum and The Hepworth Wakefield.

“Our family love the Yorkshire Sculpture Park which is free,” said Sarah Cutts.

There is also the lesser known Production Park at South Kirkby.

Place Manager Lucy McDonald from Wakefield Council said: "One of Wakefield district's best kept secrets has to be Production Park.

“An internationally renowned campus for live events, TV, film and virtual production. They've welcomed names such as Little Mix, The Killers and Cirque du Soleil through their doors.

“I love the idea that some of the biggest names in music and live events have spent time in Wakefield. I'd love to know what they think of our place.”

Another celebrity however who travels far and wide but calls Wakefield her home is Jane McDonald.

Other than shopping inside Wakefield Hospice’s charity shops in the city, Jane said one of her favourite places is Wakefield Cathedral.

“I love everything, I love the people, I love the place, I think we've got some amazing places in Wakefield.”

Leeds

Wakefield people get frustrated when their city is described as “near Leeds,” as the two cities have hidden gems in their own right.

From a vibrant city centre with restaurants and shops a plenty such as Trinity Leeds, The Corn Exchange, Victoria Quarter, The Light and Leeds Kirkgate Market to name but a few popular places to go, there are lesser known gems such as the Water Taxis on Leeds Dock where each ride is £2 for adults and free for under 5s and dogs are welcome too.

They even have paddle boarding at the dock too where some Channel 4 programmes are produced such as Steph’s Packed Lunch.

There’s art galleries aplenty too from The Tetley to Leeds Art Gallery and the Thackray Medical Museum on the outskirts of the city centre.

It is the vast suburbs where you can find some real hidden gems such as Hyde Park Picture House, Kirkstall Abbey and you can enjoy walks along the Leeds Liverpool Canal.

As well as central entertainment venues such as Leeds Grand Theatre, City Varieties Music Hall and Leeds Playhouse, there are also lesser known gems which have performances and live music such as Yeadon Town Hall, Guiseley Theatre formerly Guiseley Town Hall and Beaver Works in Hunslet.

That’s not to mention the food and drink scene with everything from Malay cafes in Woodhouse and Wawin Vegan chinese takeaway to Kebab shops galore and some of the best caribbean food.

Carron Cummings who lives in Rothwell on the outskirts of Leeds said she loves her local pub which is actually an Italian restaurant called Salute.

The White Swan in Rothwell, West Yorkshire, may look like your local next to the stunning All Saints Church on Church Street, but here you’d be a fool to only grab a drink.

Inside, the restaurant kitchen ‘Salute’ produces authentic Italian food made from the best local produce.

Mother-of-two Carron said: “It is a proper hidden gem at the heart of the community.”

There’s also a raft of independent shops such as Beam Works in Headingley full of work by independent artists or if you fancy getting creative yourself Seagulls in Kirkstall offers preloved paint as well as community crafting workshops.

Or head to nearby market town Otley for shopping on the cobbles including a bargain hunters paradise at the 20p Shop where, yes, everything is 20p.

Bradford

Music Promoter Ellen Boyle, 60, who has worked and lived in Bradford for 20 years said that she started working at the Tickles Music Hall after seeing a need for elderly folk to get out in a safe space.

She said: “A lot of older people don’t feel safe going out on a Saturday night so I wanted to give people a safe place to dance, drink and socialise which is why I came up with Vintage Tuesdays at Tickles.

“It’s always packed and we have acts coming from all over the UK.”

There’s a range of regulars too including a woman nicknamed ‘the duchess’ who turns up each week in stunning jewellery and dresses she makes especially.

Tickles on Bradford’s Westgate has given birth to new friendships, relationships and offers a lifeline for those who would otherwise struggle to socialise.

Homecook Gita Mistry, who was described by food critic Jay Rayner as the “best Indian cook” in Britain, said the curry houses in Bradford are second to none.

It’s even home to two of the “oldest curry houses” - the Kashmir and the Karachi - which opened in the 1950s.

“There’s International and Akbars, I know Akbar personally from my youth. It depends what kind of thing you’re wanting.””

But Gita said while her passion is food, she loves all of Bradford’s hidden gems such as one of the UK’s most stunning bookshops Waterstones housed inside the Victorian Gothic Wool Exchange building complete with a cafe.

She said: “You can chill and have a coffee and look at all of the books.”

Hull

Trinity Market is a cosy yet modern street food market full of delicious hot and cold food.

There is everything from handmade chocolates and Indian snacks to smashed burgers, falafels and Sicilian street food.

There was a really nice mix of people from those after an Instagrammable creation to those like Dennis and Derek who were enjoying a cup of tea.

“The Old town is the best place to go for history and things to do,” said Dennis, aged 70. He recommended Wilberforce House Museum and the Streetlife Museum of Transport.

Also in The Old Town is a walking tour where you can experience a piece of history.

Through Trinity Market you can also enter Hepworth Arcade which is famous for its independent shops such as vintage clothing, jokes, books and more on offer in this stunning compact Grade II-listed building.

York

Joanne Parkinson who volunteers for Rugby League All Stars said: “Our son James who’s disabled loves York and exploring the city walls as it’s nice and quiet.”

We live in Hull but we enjoy going to rugby matches with the All Stars as there all so friendly.

Rob Ainsworth runs Yahala Mataam restaurant, a social enterprise housed inside York City Church’s The Citadel building which is formerly the Salvation Army Building, said that social enterprises in the city are the hidden gems.

From Spark York to Fabrication Crafts.

