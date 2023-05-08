Yorkshire homeowner says dream house has turned into nightmare due to string of issues

A Yorkshire homeowner said his dream house has turned into a nightmare after finding a string of problems with his new-build property.

Andy Toulson bought a new townhouse on the Elliott Place project near Whistler Drive in Castleford – developed by Avant Homes – but he says since he's moved in he's found problem after problem and is getting nowhere with getting the house sorted by the developer.

Issues found at Mr Toulson's house include a faulty staircase, plumbing issues, poor windows that allow cold in, a kitchen that "virtually needs a full replacement", and a waterlogged garden. Further problems have included an unsecured dishwater, a kitchen extractor fan without a flue, and a toilet that won't stop flushing when it's started.

Mr Toulson, who moved into the property with his partner Emma, said: "It's destroyed our dream. We were hoping to be in and settled for Christmas but when we have had guests they see all the problems and ask 'what's wrong with that?'. It's become a joke house having to explain how the toilet works.

Home owners Andy Toulson, Adam Newman and Peter Gregory have mutiple issues with their new build homes on Lotus Crescent in Castleford. Picture Scott Merrylees

"I feel that now Avant has our money, they're not interested. They have the resources and parts to fix our problems but their priority is to build more and get more people in to make money. There's now even a board outside the showhouse on the estate saying Avant are highest rated for customer satisfaction! All I want is some factual information, no rubbish, and some fixed, agreed dates to get the work done."

Mr Toulson is not the only homeowner on the project that has reported sub-standard work. Adam Newman and his wife moved onto the estate last February.

He said: "We have had problems from the moment we moved in and still have the same problems now. We have a heat recovery system in our house that's never worked properly. Numerous electricians have been and they don't know how it works themselves.

"We haven't had the extraction on in our house because it's linked to the same system, which will end up with the walls being mouldy. We live near the motorway and when we bought the house Avant said we wouldn't hear any noise from it because the windows were high performance acoustic windows.

"But it's the opposite - it's a nightmare it feels like the windows are open when they're not. When you're paying £300,000 for a house you expect it to be luxury."

Peter Gregory, who lives at Towchester Drive in the development, said he had trouble with drafts and external brickwork.

He said: "Our brickwork is still covered with cement after one jet washing some time ago. Avant have looked at the photos I've sent them and refuse to attend to clean them properly saying they are 'within tolerance'. That seems to be their answer to anything that they don't want to fix."

