Yorkshire jewellers seek to find out what happened to Empress Josephine's treasures as new Napoleon film is released

Nearing a century ago, an ancestor of brothers Robert and Ben Ogden reportedly bought jewellery that had once belonged to the first wife of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

Now the pair, who run Yorkshire jewellery business Ogden of Harrogate, are seeking to find out what happened to Empress Josephine’s treasures and who may own them today.

"We have newspaper cuttings that detail how our ancestor, our great uncle Captain William Ogden, who was a pearl and diamond merchant, had bought Empress Josephine’s famous diamond necklace in 1933,” says Robert.

"We also have archival evidence of a tiara which belonged to Josephine that was sold to a lady who wanted a statement piece for King George VI’s coronation. It would be incredible to find out where both of these pieces are today, or who has them now.”

Robert Ogden (right) with his brother Ben outside Ogden of Harrogate jewellers. (Picture by Simon Hulme/National World)

Established in 1893, the Ogden family business has sold many pieces associated with aristocrats, royalty and film stars, with customers including Winston Churchill, Cary Grant, and Sophia Loren. But the brothers’ interest in the Empress Josephine jewels has been re-piqued by the release of Ridley Scott’s Napoleon film in UK cinemas.

The pair explain how the Daily Mirror cutting dated December 22, 1933 said Josephine’s necklace was bought by Captain William Ogden at a “price which was not divulged, but which is said to run into thousands of pounds”. The article quoted a member of the Ogden firm saying “It is a wonderful range of diamonds of fine colour, and they are in the old gold setting of the period. They are in a red leather case with a crown engraved and the initial ‘J’ underneath”.

A further story in the Nottingham Evening Post said the necklace was purchased from a ‘French source’ in London, they add. It quoted Captain Ogden’s manager as saying “There’s no doubt that it was given to her by Napoleon. Negotiations have been going on for some time, and the necklace was brought from France some weeks ago”.

In a separate incident, also in the 1930s, the jewellers is said to have sold a tiara once owned by Josephine. A timeline of the firm’s history on its website reads: “The coronation of George VI brought much additional business to the company, and one matter captured the imagination of the press.

"The company acquired the famous diamond coronet which had been created at the command of the Emperor Napoleon for his wife Josephine. The coronet was sold to a Lady of title, who wore it to great effect at the coronation.”

While the new Napoleon film telling of the life of the Emperor of the French contains battle scenes displaying his military might, the story focuses largely on his passionate, volatile and addictive relationship with Josephine.