Yorkshire lorry driver to compete with poker greats in Las Vegas for shot at $10m jackpot

But 38-year-old Mathew Huby says he will not change his outlook on the game when he takes on some of the biggest names in poker in Las Vegas.

The lorry driver, of Morley in Leeds, came top of the Let's Play Poker Live (LPPL) online league, which runs regional poker leagues across the country and online alongside partypoker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he says it's the social side of the game which he loves the most, and won't allow the potentially life-changing winnings to change his focus.

Mathew Huby, from Morley, who is heading to Las Vegas next month

"It's not about the money for me," he said. "It's a social thing. I enjoy it. The most I've ever paid to enter a tournament is about £100 and the most I've ever won is about £1,000.

"I won't get too nervous because I play for entertainment."

The father-of-two earned his place in the World Series of Poker $10,000 No Limit Hold ‘Em Main Event after coming out on top of the LPPL Grand Final, which lasted 11 hours and had a final table of nine people.

The win always guaranteed him a nine-night stay in Las Vegas, where he will be backed by three of his poker playing friends, Simon Manning, Ryan Pearson and Shane Pollington.

Mathew Huby got through to the event with a hand that wasn't as good as this one

"I was quite shocked when I won," he said. "I had a rubbish hand. I had five, three and he pushed [went all in] and my hand held [won]."

It means a hobby which started off as something to do with friends aged 19 will now see him come up against some of the greatest poker players ever, including Phil Hellmuth, Daniel Negreanu and Phil Ivey at the Paris Casino from July 2.

"This is a totally different league," he added. "It's something I could never have imagined ever doing in my lifetime. I wouldn't say I am a great player but I do love the game and the challenges it brings.

"Apart from home games, I have been playing in local pubs with LPPL since 2007 - my first ever game at The Cross Keys Hotel in Morley, - and more recently I have been involved in the LPPL online league set-up on partypoker, which helped me with qualifying for the LPPL Grand Final and winning this amazing prize.