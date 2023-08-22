This Yorkshire man with a muscle wasting condition has set up a fundraiser to buy a new wheelchair to continue playing a sport he loves.

When he was a child, Kai Gill, 28, from Hull, struggled with his balance so often it prompted his parents to take him to the hospital where they originally diagnosed him with a mild form of cerebral palsy.

However, following numerous assessments by a doctor in Leeds, this diagnosis was ruled out due to how quickly his condition was deteriorating.

Between the ages of 12 and 13, he underwent a blood test, muscle and nerve reaction test that revealed that he had a muscle-related condition. After undergoing a muscle biopsy, he was diagnosed with Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2D, a genetic condition causing weakness and wasting of the muscles in the arms and legs.

Kai Gill. (Pic credit: Luke Thornton)

He struggled with daily tasks of walking and lifting and has had to use lung function machines to clear his lungs from any infections, as a cold or illness could kill him.

“From a young age to just before I was diagnosed properly I’d fall over a lot, my legs would collapse from under me and it would take a long time for me to get back up compared to how quick other children would,” Mr Gill told The Yorkshire Post.

“In some cases I couldn’t get back up at all. I hardly had any balance.

“At [the age of] 13 you want to be doing what your friends are doing etc to be told that at some point you won’t be able to walk or lift your arms or [having to] use lung function machines was difficult and [being told] that a cold or infection could kill you was very hard to take.

Kai Gill plays goalkeeper for Hull and East Yorkshire Powerchair Football Club. (Pic credit: Kai Gill)

“There were a couple of times where I was poorly with a cold or chest infection and got rushed into hospital.

“I remember [struggling to] accept my wheelchair as I thought it showed a sign of weakness or being old and sick. Thankfully I did accept it in the end, I had to.

“Currently, at 28, I can no longer walk, no longer lift or move my arms, need help from others for everything plus need to use two lung function machines to keep my lungs clear from any colds or infections.

“I don’t let it stop me from living my life. Without [my parents, brother and sister] I’d be so lost I’m forever grateful for their help and raising me to the man I am today.”

Outside of sport, Kai is also interested in British farming and agriculture. (Pic credit: Kai Gill)

Mr Gill has played for Hull and East Yorkshire Powerchair Football Club for 10 years regionally and eight years nationally, but his interest in sport started from a young age.

He has been using his current Strikeforce wheelchair since 2017, but it is no longer fit for purpose and has been causing him pain and a lack of support.

He set up a Just Giving fundraising page to raise money for a new Strikeforce wheelchair that costs between £10,000 to £11,000. Currently he has raised £6,391.

“Growing up, me, my sister and brother were always [interested in] activities outside of school to socialise with others,” Mr Gill said.

“I used to do karate until I found it too difficult and I kept my muscles active by playing table tennis.

“I got into powerchair football just shortly after the London 2012 Paralympic Games; my social worker at the time knew I wanted to find something that I could do.

“I went to a taster session and absolutely loved it straight away.

“To see where I am and where the team is today is incredible. Powerchair football has changed my life in many ways, not just for me but for my family too.

“Before I only knew a few people with muscular dystrophy and through powerchair football I've met many more - some that are still here today and sadly some who aren't but I feel very lucky to have met them.

“The past few years have been tough for me and my family after some devastating news and the way the whole powerchair football community has supported us in just having someone to talk to has really helped.

“Whenever I play or train I don't think about my condition as I know I'm not being judged on my condition I'm only being judged on my skill if that makes sense. It enables me to create valuable memories.”

Mr Gill plays the goalkeeper but is also trained to play many other positions and was named team captain - the first in the club.

He hopes to continue playing the sport for years to come and represent the country one day.

“Powerchair football isn’t a career for me but it’s much more than a hobby,” he said.

“I travel up and down the country competing whether that’s up north for the North East Regional League or in Nottingham for the Premiership National League.

“Recently, we gained promotion to the Premiership National League which is the highest league in the country – that was an incredibly proud moment, one that I know myself, family, team mates, and club will never forget.

“I’ve always wanted to represent my country in the sport. I know it will be hard, but I’m more than determined to try and make it happen. I hope to play the sport for at least another 11 years.

“I've never let my condition stop me from achieving my dreams.”

The powerchair footballer, whose interests outside of the sport include British farming and agriculture, has been overwhelmed by the reaction his fundraising page has received.

“Because of my age, I have discovered there is a lack of funding or grants for disabled adults for a hobby or sport,” Mr Gill said.

“I've had this current Strikeforce since June 2017, which was from a generous donation. I was not as weak as I am now, where I can't hold myself up so I need more straps. It can affect my breathing if I'm not in the right position.