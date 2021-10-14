Yorkshire man taking legal action after getting salmonella from Mr Porky's pork scratchings

Sebastian Thornton, 37, says he was struck down by diarrhoea and cold sweats after he ate the crunchy snack as part of a Thai meal.He believes the savoury treat came from a batch of Mr Porky pork scratchings that was among thousands later recalled due to salmonella concerns.

Sebastian, a self-employed joiner, started suffering fever, fatigue and was passing blood after eating his meal on July 1.

He was hospitalised for two days on July 4, where he was diagnosed with salmonella and given antibiotics - though he said his illness lasted for around six weeks.

Sebastian, from Malton, said: “By the time I heard about the recall I'd already eaten the pork scratchings. Within a few days I felt awful. The impact of my illness lasted for around six weeks so I wasn’t able to work during that time."

The Food Standards Agency issued an emergency recall of Mr Porky products last month following reports of 179 people suffering from diarrhoea, vomiting and fever.

Public health experts urged people not to eat the snack, which is produced by Tayto Group Ltd in a Bolton factory, with a best-before date up to February 2022.

Legal firm Irwin Mitchell is now leading a probe into Tayto Group, which is known as Britain's largest snack provider.

Jatinder Paul, a public health lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “We’re extremely concerned to hear of the symptoms our clients have suffered after consuming pork scratchings.

“Salmonella is a very serious bacterial infection which can often lead to ongoing and long-lasting health problems.

“We’re aware of a large number of individuals who say they have been affected by this outbreak and we would be interested in speaking to anyone who may have been impacted by this incident who would be able to assist with our investigations.

“While we welcome the product recall, we’re now investigating further in order to provide our clients with the answers they deserve.

“It’s also vital that, where appropriate, lessons are learned to improve food hygiene standards."

A spokesman for the Tayto Group has said: “The safety of our products is of the utmost importance, which is why we have taken the decision to initiate a precautionary recall for some products.