Yorkshire Marathon 2021: Eighteen of the best race photos as the Run for All event returns to York

The Run for All event was sold out once again, with the marathon running alongside a shorter 10-mile course, a team relay and a wheelchair race.

An event village was set up at the University of York campus in Heslington and the route passed through the city centre.

The race was won by Tom Charles (Trafford) with a time of 2:24:22, followed by Otley Athletic Club's Scott Harrington in second and Notts runner Anthony Woodward in third.

There was a local winner from York Knavesmire Harriers, with member Becky Penty the first woman home in 2:45:46 followed by Melissah Gibson (Ealing Eagles) and Hannah Roberts (Dartford Harriers).

