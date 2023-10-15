A spectacle of colour has lit up the city streets of York as thousands upon thousands of runners raced the Yorkshire Marathon to raise money for charity.

Today's race, one of the biggest in the region's running history, was the 10th anniversary run with more than 10,000 people taking part.

And while there was a serious reason to run, many donned colourful costumes to brighten their stride. There was a banana, a dinosaur, and a bottle of tomato ketchup, all taking part in one of three races for the Yorkshire Marathon, Yorkshire 10 Mile and the marathon relay.

Harvey Gration, son of the late BBC presenter Harry Gration, was also running for a charity close to his father's heart, raising money for Myeloma UK. As the claxon sounded there was a hearty pounding of feet as many thousands of runners made their way through the city's historic streets.

The race started and finished at the University of York, with participants also passing the Minster.

For the Yorkshire 10 Mile, Cal Mills crossed the finish line in a time of 00:50:18 - just three seconds shy of the course record set in 2017 by Dominic Shaw.

Callum Hall was the first elite wheelchair participant to cross the finish line in a time of 01:55:02.

Yorkshire Marathon Festival was first held in 2013 and its initial goal was to give a fundraising vehicle for many local and national charities. Since the beginning, some 100,000 participants have taken part and more than £7.5m has been raised for charity.

The event is now staged under the umbrella of Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All. Mrs Tomlinson, a mum of three, had defied her cancer diagnosis to take part in countless marathons before her death in 2007, raising millions for charity.

At the start line in York, her widower Mike said this race was about everybody taking part. On a sunny autumn day, it was incredible to see it all come together.

"There are about 50 nationalities running, you'd be surprised how far people come," he told BBC Radio York. "It's great to show off Yorkshire, there's no finer place than York. It all makes for a special day."

All pictures by SD photos.

