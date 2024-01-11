Yorkshire mother, 59, died from carbon monoxide poisoning after using disposable barbecue in a tent
A 59-year-old Yorkshire woman was found dead in a tent in her garden after using a disposable barbecue, an inquest has heard.
Jacqueline Anne Holmes’s body was found at her home address in Richmond, North Yorkshire, on October 11 last year.
Opening the inquest on January 11 at North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court, senior coroner Jon Heath confirmed that the cause of death at postmortem was given as carbon monoxide toxicity, and the circumstances were that she had been found in a tent with a disposable barbecue.
She was identified by her son.
The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing at a later date.