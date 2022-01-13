Yorkshire mother-of-two discovered lump on breast after she lost 4.5st

A Yorkshire mother-of-two who has lost almost five stone said the drop in size has saved her life.

Gemma Waring, 36, has credited her weight loss in helping her discover a cancerous lump in her breast.

She said the Pockling Slimming World group’s ‘family’ supported her through ‘the scariest time of my life’ following the discovery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma said: “I was only 27 when I discovered a lump in my breast. I knew instantly that it was serious as four other family members had been diagnosed with breast cancer in their 30s.

Gemma Waring, 36, before her weight loss.

“Before losing weight I rarely checked my breasts but having lost 4.5st so far with Slimming World my bra size had dropped from a 40G to a 34D and I spotted the lump sooner than I might have.

“Within two weeks of finding the lump I was diagnosed with breast cancer – my Slimming World Consultant was one of the first people I told, and even when I was having chemotherapy I still went to group whenever I felt well enough, just to see everyone.

Gemma Waring is proof that joining a slimming group is the best way to lose weight

“I underwent three months of chemotherapy and then a double mastectomy. My consultant and fellow members are my friends and I knew I would feel safe and supported with them. I felt determined not to let breast cancer take away my new healthy habits.

“I have two children and before I lost weight I found it difficult to keep up with them – not now though.