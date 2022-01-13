Yorkshire mother-of-two discovered lump on breast after she lost 4.5st

Gemma Waring, 36, has credited her weight loss in helping her discover a cancerous lump in her breast.
She said the Pockling Slimming World group’s ‘family’ supported her through ‘the scariest time of my life’ following the discovery.
Gemma said: “I was only 27 when I discovered a lump in my breast. I knew instantly that it was serious as four other family members had been diagnosed with breast cancer in their 30s.
“Before losing weight I rarely checked my breasts but having lost 4.5st so far with Slimming World my bra size had dropped from a 40G to a 34D and I spotted the lump sooner than I might have.
“Within two weeks of finding the lump I was diagnosed with breast cancer – my Slimming World Consultant was one of the first people I told, and even when I was having chemotherapy I still went to group whenever I felt well enough, just to see everyone.
“I underwent three months of chemotherapy and then a double mastectomy. My consultant and fellow members are my friends and I knew I would feel safe and supported with them. I felt determined not to let breast cancer take away my new healthy habits.
“I have two children and before I lost weight I found it difficult to keep up with them – not now though.
“When I first joined Slimming World, I wanted to be slimmer, happier and healthier. I didn’t even imagine back then that the support I got from my group to lose weight would one day save my life.”