Yorkshire mother offering £10,000 reward for return of stolen stallion Sheffield Boy

A devastated Yorkshire mother is offering a £10,000 reward for the return of her top horse after it was allegedly stolen in a late night raid.

Stacey Gill has hardly been able to return to her stables since her two-year-old Chestnut Appaloosa Cob Stallion was reportedly stolen.

"I have cried for four days," she said. "I feel like someone has taken one of my kids. We have raised him since he was born."

Stacey said her horse, called Sheffield Boy, was taken from the stables on Saltbox Lane in Grenoside between 1-3am on Friday, August 11, 2023. She alleges a large, Mercedes Sprinter-like van was used in the theft, which she believes she tracked to Manchester Road, using CCTV.

A Yorkshire woman is offering a £10,000 reward for the return of her prize horse after it was allegedly stolen. (Photo courtesy of Stacey Gill)

The theft has been reported to South Yorkshire Police, which has confirmed it is investigating.

Stacey said: "The worst bit is not knowing whether they have killed him or not... It's soul-destroying. For a man to come to another man’s place and take his horse is just the lowest of the low."