All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
33 minutes ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey
1 hour ago Time confirmed for UK Emergency Alert test
1 hour ago Ikea Easter bank holiday opening times including Good Friday
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
1 hour ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed

Yorkshire Motor Village: Dewsbury car dealer pleads guilty to selling unsafe vehicles

A Dewsbury-based car dealership faced court last week following a Trading Standards investigation.

By Jessica Barton
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST

On Friday, March 31, at Huddersfield Magistrates Court, Mr Mohammed Tasawar trading as Yorkshire Motor Village pleaded guilty to selling two unsafe cars.

Mr Tasawar was fined £576 and was ordered to pay £4279.66 towards the prosecution costs and £210 in legal fees.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This follows a planned visit to Yorkshire Motor Village on Huddersfield Road in Dewsbury from officers at the West Yorkshire Trading Standards along with a qualified vehicle examiner on Friday, January 20, this year.

Most Popular
Yorkshire Motor Village on Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury.Yorkshire Motor Village on Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury.
Yorkshire Motor Village on Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury.

The purpose of the visit was to inspect vehicles to ensure that they were safe and to check that vehicles were being accurately described in their adverts.

The vehicle examiner carried out detailed examinations of three vehicles that were for sale on the forecourt during the visit including, the make, model, price, mileage, MOT history, number of previous keepers and servicing history.

One of the cars that was inspected was a Volkswagen Golf. The advert stated that the vehicle was in full working order and is a solid car with full-service history, however the vehicle was deemed by the motor engineer to be unsafe and not roadworthy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Because the vehicle was unsafe a withdrawal notice was issued, and the vehicle removed from sale.

A Seat Leon was also advertised as being a very reliable car with a long MOT. However, when the car was examined faults were discovered that would have been ordinarily spotted on any MOT inspection, making the vehicle unsafe for use on the road and for sale.

A second withdrawal notice was issued, and the vehicle removed from sale.

Further, a third vehicle was inspected and although there were several faults found with this vehicle the MOT was in date and it was deemed roadworthy and not unsafe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Friday, March 31, officers returned to Yorkshire Motor Village to re-inspect the vehicles.

Neither vehicle was present and documentation was given to the officers which showed the Volkswagen Golf had been scrapped and that the Seat Leon had been returned to a family member who Mr Tasawar was selling the vehicle on their behalf removed from sale.

David Strover, trading standards manager, said: “Second hand car garages have a legal duty to ensure the vehicles they supply are safe and roadworthy when sold for use on the road to consumers.

“In this case vehicles were being offered for sale in an unroadworthy condition and purchasers of these cars would have been exposed to unacceptable risks due to the unsafe condition of the cars, and also suffered a financial loss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The sales of cars in an unsafe condition are illegal, and we will take action to marginalise such practices.

“Consumers looking to purchase a vehicle may wish to consider using garages that are members of a trade association and undertake detailed pre delivery inspections to ensure the quality and safety of cars sold.”

To report the selling of unsafe vehicles contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133. This can be done anonymously.

Read More
Easter 2023: Church services in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen