A video shared by a Yorkshire museum has “warmed the hearts” of people online, with one person describing it as the “most wholesome thing ever”.

The short video was posted by Leeds Museums & Galleries and shows a staff member rescuing ten ducklings after they found themselves stuck.

A female mallard decided to lay her eggs in railway mining cart at the museum earlier this spring.

The ten ducklings, at only one day old, had no chance of finding their way out of the cart and into the nearby water at Armley Mills.

Abbey Mills Visitor Assistant Andy Naylor rescued the ducklings. Photo: Leeds Museums & Galleries.

Visitor Assistant Andy Naylor contacted Nigel Fowler from the Three Owls Sanctuary and Reserve, who gave his advice on how to go about safely moving them.

The video shows Andy transporting the ducklings to freedom with a very concerned mother in tow.

If they hadn’t been rescued, it is likely they would not have survived.

