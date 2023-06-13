All Sections
Yorkshire museum worker rescues ten ducklings from railway cart at Leeds Industrial Museum at Armley Mills

A video shared by a Yorkshire museum has “warmed the hearts” of people online, with one person describing it as the “most wholesome thing ever”.
Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 16:33 BST

The short video was posted by Leeds Museums & Galleries and shows a staff member rescuing ten ducklings after they found themselves stuck.

A female mallard decided to lay her eggs in railway mining cart at the museum earlier this spring.

The ten ducklings, at only one day old, had no chance of finding their way out of the cart and into the nearby water at Armley Mills.

Abbey Mills Visitor Assistant Andy Naylor rescued the ducklings. Photo: Leeds Museums & Galleries.Abbey Mills Visitor Assistant Andy Naylor rescued the ducklings. Photo: Leeds Museums & Galleries.
Abbey Mills Visitor Assistant Andy Naylor rescued the ducklings. Photo: Leeds Museums & Galleries.

Visitor Assistant Andy Naylor contacted Nigel Fowler from the Three Owls Sanctuary and Reserve, who gave his advice on how to go about safely moving them.

The video shows Andy transporting the ducklings to freedom with a very concerned mother in tow.

If they hadn’t been rescued, it is likely they would not have survived.

Twitter user Jenny M said: “I think this is what Twitter is for - things that restore your faith in human nature and remind you that the lovely people are the majority”, while Hannah added: “The most wholesome thing you’ll watch today. With bonus Yorkshire accent.”

