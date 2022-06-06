Yorkshire neighbours celebrating after scooping £270,000 lottery win

Their windfall comes after S73 0XZ - which is in Brampton in South Yorkshire - was announced as a winner with the lottery for Sunday, June 5.
Six of the neighbours scooped £30,000 each while the last netted an amazing £90,000 thanks to playing with three tickets.
The winners have remained anonymous, but lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson shared his congratulations.
He said: “A massive congratulations to our Brampton winners. What a lovely surprise to end this week of celebrations, I hope they enjoy their winnings and have a great time treating themselves and their loved ones with the cash.”
Everyday throughout the June draws one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner with the lottery. All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold.
People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day.