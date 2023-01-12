A group of Yorkshire neighbours hired a private investigator after witnessing extensive damage to the grass verges on their street – only to be told the culprits were actually jackdaws grubbing for insects.

The verges were left almost bare of grass and with the appearance of churned-up mud – leading to residents of the estate in south Doncaster to suspect a dog had caused the damage and attempt to catch the owner in the act.

Yet the stake-out revealed nothing more than a flock of jackdaws who were tearing up the grass in search of chafer beetles to feed on.

The amusing outcome has shone a light on the devastation wreaked on lawns by birds searching for the grubs – which according to the Royal Horticultural Society, has become a serious complaint among members and gardeners who contact the charity for advice.

Damage to a verge on the street in suburban Doncaster

Many of them say their gardens have been left looking like ‘battlefields’ after the attentions of the crow family, but have been puzzled by the seemingly random and localised nature of the occurrences.

RHS insect expert Dr Andrew Salisbury said that the phenomenon had only been recorded from around 1980, when two species of the beetle – the Welsh and garden chafer – began to migrate from moorland habitat to domestic lawns. Previously, there had been very few reports of their presence in gardens – and climate change and weather conditions have both been ruled out as causes of the behavioural change.

"We get regular enquiries about this topic, but pre-1980 we didn’t get any at all. It’s become a frequent problem and we just don’t know why yet. The beetles feed on the grass roots, and something happened which caused them to move from moorland to turf. They’re a problem on golf courses and sports pitches too. They are widespread across the country. There has been speculation about the weather, but we just don’t know.

"Once the roots are severed, birds notice and they will hone in on a good source of food. People often don’t notice until this has happened, and there are various descriptions of lawns being left looking like battlefields.

Birds often destroy grass roots in their hunt for chafer grubs to feed on

“The adults lay eggs in the spring and summer, and the grubs hatch in spring and feed through into autumn, which is usually when people report damage. There are management methods of biological control, but they need to be applied in late summer. It’s too late now! Wait until April or May before replacing or repairing a lawn.”

Dr Salisbury added that it has been difficult to undertake research or investigate the problem due to its random nature, but added that incidences can be highly localised.

"Often people will say it’s the first time they’ve seen this happen, it can be random and not appear in the same place again for years. Sometimes one garden will be done over and the one next door unaffected. It’s just the nature of insects. Maintained lawns are affected just as much as others. The distribution is varied and unpredictable.

"It really is a mystery and it’s difficult to conduct tests or experiments because we don’t know where the grubs will appear.”