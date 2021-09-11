Yorkshire nurse with heart condition swaps scrubs for gowns as she sets sights on prestigious Miss GB title

Jessica Jones, aged 26, wants to inspire people to follow their dreams. Picture Scott Merrylees

Jessica Jones, aged 26, from Sheffield, works as an orthopaedic nurse at Chesterfield Royal Hospital in Derbyshire - where she has been treating broken bones all through the pandemic after qualifying in March last year.

The beauty queen is a natural when it comes to competing, having won the title of Miss Sheffield in 2015, earning her a place in the final at Miss Great Britain.

A year later, in 2016, she was crowned Miss Lincolnshire.

Earlier this year, Jess from Mosborough swapped her scrubs for dazzling gowns to be crowned Miss Sheffield for the second time.

Now, fresh from celebrating her home city achievement, she is setting her sights on the Miss Great Britain title.

Jess said: “I’m one million per cent proud to represent Sheffield in this competition. Obviously, I’m Sheffield born and bred, and it’s amazing to think that I’m going to represent the city and hopefully bring us the crown back this year.”

The 26-year-old is faced with challenges daily as she has a heart condition that makes her susceptible to fainting.

Postural Tachycardia Syndrome causes people to suffer from an abnormal increase in heart rate, which can lead to both dizziness and fainting.

Some people with the medical condition need to use a wheelchair to get around.

However, the hospital worker says this is one of the reasons she is now running in the Miss Great Britain beauty pageant.

Jess said: “It would be incredible if I won because I've worked so hard for it this year. It’s not just that; I love to inspire people.

“I've got a heart condition, which can make you extremely tired, it can make you pass out, and it can put some people in wheelchairs. I'm fortunate that I can get on with day to day life like anyone else, but I do have days where I feel rubbish.

“I was told by my nurse who looks after me for my heart; to not do nursing, and I ignored it and went for it.

“So I want to inspire others to follow their dreams no matter what because I think it's always important to not give up on the things you want.”

As part of the Miss Great Britain competition, all entrants need to take part in fundraising activities.

Jessica has fundraised over £7,000 for charities in previous events, and she has raised another £2,000 this year.

She is sponsored by Whites World at Killamarsh, and her chosen charities are cancer research UK and Alex’s wish.

“Cancer research is very close to my heart because of my dad,” she said.

She added: “I’d like to thank The Jack in a Box pub in Hackenthorpe, WHS World for being my sponsor and also Birley Moor News & Birley Moor Garden Centre for collecting on behalf of my charities!”

The Miss Great Britain Grand Final will be held from September 16 to 17 at the Novotel Hotel and Athena in Leicester.

The public vote is still open, and people can vote for Jess by texting MISSGB 30 to 64343.