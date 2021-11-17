Yorkshire photographer wins prestigious award for her striking pet portraits

Angela Brain, of Ardsley, Barnsley, has been awarded the Pet Portrait Photographer of the Year prize by the British Institute of Professional Photography (BIPP) in the Yorkshire region.

The BIPP is the leading qualifying body for professional photographers and it celebrates the best in UK and international photography with its awards, highlighting some of the most creative emerging talent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BIPP say that winning this award shows creativity, flair and style; a great achievement which should be celebrated.

One of Angela's striking works

Talking about this year’s submissions and the winning image, chief executive Martin Baynes said: “The quality of this year’s entries was very high, with many wonderful and creative images in all genres.

“Myself and the judges were blown away by the talent and creativity shown”.

Mrs Brain added: “I have entered before and won merit awards but it’s nice to win the competition this time.