Yorkshire Poldark actor Eleanor Tomlinson marries ex-Doncaster Knights star in lavish wedding

The actress tied the knot with Will Owen in a glittering ceremony, dazzling guests in her white Provonias wedding dress which she teamed with Christian Laboutin heels.

Eleanor, 30, who played Demelza - the wife of Aidan Turner's titular hero - in the BBC drama, kissed her real life husband on the steps of Euridge Manor.

She shared a trio of wedding photographs on Instagram and wrote: "When a Miss becomes a Mrs.

Will Owen and Eleanor Tomlinson have tied the knot.

"I love you.

"The best weekend of our lives. The biggest thank you to all our family and friends..."

The Manor's official social media account congratulated the couple after their special day.

It said: "An incredible weekend with this gorgeous couple and their family.

"Eleanor and Will once again huge congratulations! You're the most kind and loving human beings. Can't wait to share more from this gorgeous wedding."

The actress had been dating the ex-Knights player for several years.

Last year she revealed she was ‘having a real laugh’ with her rugby player boyfriend during lockdown.

The pair self-isolated in Will’s hometown of Coventry.

Will spent two years at Doncaster before joining Coventry in February 2019.

He claimed 12 tries in 23 games for the Knights but spent around ten months out with a knee injury during his time at Castle Park.