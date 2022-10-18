Yorkshire Post photographer James celebrates award win for stunning images

Ken Knaggs, Water blaster and painter for Dunston's Ship Repairs Ltd based in Hull power washing the hull of the Arctic Corsair whilst she is in dry dock.

And now Mr Hardisty – who has taken thousands of images for the paper over some 27 years – is celebrating after winning an award at what is described as “the Oscars of photography.”

He was named Piemags Business Photographer of the Year at the UK Picture Editors Guild Awards at a glitzy ceremony in London on Monday night.

Mr Hardisty was recognised for a porfolio of work including images of the Arctic Corsair in Hull, Stump Cross Caverns in Pateley Bridge, and the Carding Shed at Holmfirth – showcasing the range of businesses across the region which make Yorkshire unique.

Pictured Richard Goodey, from Lost Earth Adventures, admiring the amazing internal cave structure of the Valley Entrance which leads to the Kingsdale Master Cave near Ingleton in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales.

"They are all nice pictures in their own context,” Mr Hardisty said, “But you don’t want to shoot everything the same.

"For the Arctic Corsair photograph, it was a difficult day for lighting and I ended up lighting it in such a way you can see the hull and spray of water.

"I went to Raisthorpe Manor Gins for World Gin Day, and I could just see the subject’s expression light up as we dropped an ice cube into his glass.

"Photography is about being creative and having imagination.

"With businesses photography, nobody wants to just see photographs of people sat at their desk.”

Even after almost three decades as a photographer for the newspaper, Mr Hardisty is seldom struck by boredom.

"Every day is different,” he said. “You never know who you’re going to meet or what ideas you’re going to have.

"I’m a regional photographer – and I was competing with nationals for this award.

"When you see your name up there, it’s such a buzz in my stomach. It felt absolutely brilliant.”

Mr Hardisty is, of course, not the only photographer celebrating after the awards ceremony.

Jonathan Brady was awarded the IMAGO Photograph of the Year for his now world-famous picture of the late Queen taking her seat in St George’s Chapel for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last year.

Her Majesty refused to break social distancing rules then in place, meaning she sat alone throughout the service.

The picture went viral in the aftermath of the partygate scandal after it emerged rules had been broken by political staff in Downing Street on the eve of the funeral.