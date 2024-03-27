Yorkshire pottery pair pick perfect property for business on Isle of Skye

Kayti, who is originally from Wakefield, and Luke relocated after viewing a property online, Kayti said: “We had holidayed in Dunvegan but had never been to Waternish peninsular before, but we saw the property for sale online and thought wow! We loved it and thought this is a place that we would be happy to move to.”

The couple have been welcomed into the island community with open arms Kayti said: “We've made some really good friends and worked with some great local businesses, and everyone's embraced what we're doing. Everyone made us feel very welcome and at home. The only downside to being on Skye is being further away from our family, and friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moving to Skye has influenced the couple’s range of hand-thrown stoneware dinnerware and they were delighted to have some of their stoneware selected to be used at the world-famous Three Chimneys restaurant in Corbost, and at The Three Chimneys at Talisker.

Kayti Peschke and Luke Seaton moved to Skye from Yorkshire to set up Skíō Pottery in Waternish. Photo by @kirstenbosma

The head chef of The Three Chimneys Scott Davies visited the duo at their studio where he instantly fell in love with their work. Kayti said: “It all happened a couple of months after we'd opened up, we'd hoped we'd be able to collaborate with local restaurants at some point, so we were quite excited.

“It is incredible to think that we booked the Three Chimneys for Luke's 40th a couple of weeks after we moved to Skye, and then a year later our plates are both in Three Chimneys and The Three Chimneys at Talisker, restaurants.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year The Three Chimneys and Skye’s oldest distillery, Talisker, have joined forces to create ‘The Three Chimneys at Talisker’ pop-up dining experience at the distillery’s newly designed waterfront space on the shores of Loch Harport.

Kayti said: “Three Chimneys at Talisker is an amazing space, to see people enjoying using your pottery makes it all worthwhile.

“We have had people come in the pottery who said they had enjoyed a beautiful meal at The Three Chimneys, saw our brand, looked us up and then bought a plate to take home. That feels pretty special.”

Kayti and Luke work on individual designs and collaborate on other pieces. However, their pottery has been influenced by the natural colour palette and textures of the island landscape and coastline. Summer sees them using more colourful seaweed and beach tones, while winter is inspired by darker bracken and basalt tones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad