Yorkshire primary school staff create incredible Santa's Grotto for children to experience Christmas

Staff at a primary school in Yorkshire have spent weeks putting together an incredible Santa’s Grotto in their grounds for their pupils to experience the magic of Christmas.

Jeanette Hudson, Laura Jackson, Amanda Dalgleish and other staff from Valley View Community Primary in West Leeds have transformed what would usually be an outdoor classroom into the festive retreat.

Staff have “begged and borrowed” and spent their own money to be able to provide the space for children at the school.

Many of the children would have struggled to experience a similar setting without the school’s help due to the cost of living crisis, Jeanette told the Yorkshire Post.

Families have now been attending the grotto in groups of ten for a personalised half an hour experience meeting Santa.

Jeanette said the reaction from parents had been “truly amazing”.

"We have worked so hard using our own things”, she said.

"The most we have spent has been in batteries due to the cost of electricity, we have run mainly on battery power.”

Jeanette said the experience had been fully organised by staff in their own time and took weeks to plan and execute.

The children have received invites from Santa and appropriate specific gifts per child.

"The hut is normally used as an outdoor classroom, we had two days to dress it!”, Jeanette added.

Parents have shared their excitement and praised visiting on Facebook.

One said: “Honestly better than some grottos which cost a fortune.”

Another added: “Thank you so much, it was brilliant.”