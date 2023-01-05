Plans have been approved by Barnsley Council to convert a former pub into a community based mental health recovery support centre.

The now closed Hoyle Mill Inn on Pontefract Road, will become a “recovery house,” with 24 hour support for up to six individuals moving towards independent living.

Planning documents state that a management office and five meeting rooms will be situated on the ground floor, along with recreational facilities such as a pool table and TV.

Six bedrooms will be provided over the first and second floor.

The old Hoyle Mill Inn

The documents state that the car park will provide “ample” parking for staff and visitors.

Applicants Community Recovery state in the documents that they are a “family company established 30yrs ago in Barnsley,” providing “bespoke mental health recovery packages in residential settings.”

