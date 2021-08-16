Yorkshire pugs Percy and Mabel get ‘married’ after ‘falling madly in love’ when they met in a park two years ago

The pugs have tied the knot

Percy has been ‘madly in love’ with fellow pug Mabel from the moment they first met while on a walk in the park two years ago, according to their owners, and the dogs have since become inseparable.

Now their owners have walked them down the aisle at their own wedding.

Percy and Mabel, who are both two, have spent hours each week playing together and only had eyes for each other.

The ceremony was attended by 80 human guests and 30 pugs

Danii Clarke, 24, became emotional when ‘giving away’ Percy on Sunday (August 15) who was dressed in a tuxedo harness.

Danii is engaged herself, but said she spent the last year focused on organising the pug wedding with Mabel’s owner Julie Goodall, 59.

Percy and Mabel arrived at the wedding bash in the Office in Brighouse in a convertible BMW accompanied by best man Arthur the pug and bridesmaid Coco, also a pug.

Around 80 human guests and 30 pugs were in attendance at the ‘stunning event,’ officiated by a celebrant.

Percy's owner Danii said the wedding was one of the proudest days of her life

Party-goers were treated to glasses of fizzy ‘paw-secco’ and a dog-friendly cake was served to the guests.

Danii said it was one of the proudest days of her life and felt like she was giving away her child in marriage.

Danii, from Bradford, said: “I’m just so excited for them, we’ve been waiting for this day for so long and I’m so proud. I never expected at my age to be giving away my ‘child’ in marriage, but as I took Percy down the aisle, I just felt so emotional. And my dog is getting married before me.

“It was just such a beautiful day, and it’s been one of the proudest days of my life.”

Danii, who works as a teaching assistant, said that Percy ‘only has eyes for Mabel’ even when they go on their walks with up to 30 pugs.

She said: “Their love is the real deal. It’s honestly incredible, they just have such a strong connection. He always tilts his head whenever I mention Mabel.”

Danii said her partner of five years Tom Grimshaw, 25, thought she was ‘crazy’ after she devoted a year organising the special day.

“Tom and I are engaged so I should be planning my own wedding but I’ve been planning my pug’s instead.

“There might be pressure on him as I don’t know how he’ll top it.”

Mabel’s owner Julie said: "We noticed that Mabel and Percy were getting on well and we could see that Percy was quite fond of her.

“When I look at them, I know they’re in love. They love being around each other. They’re madly in love and there’s a definite connection.

“There are other pugs who have had their eye on my Mabel, but she’s only got eyes for Percy.”

The loved-up pugs announced their engagement as part of The Pug Dog Welfare and Rescue Association (PDWRA) Valentine's activity week.

PDWRA looks after hundreds of pugs across the country and helps to find new owners for pugs in need of a loving home.