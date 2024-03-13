Yorkshire puppies named after country singers need new homes in RSPCA plea

Puppies, Jonny, Luke, Morgan, Kelsea, Dolly, Gabby, Taylor and Kacey, are all looking for their forever homes after being rescued by RSPCA York, Harrogtae and district branch.
The litter was rescued by an RSPCA inspector after they were found to be living in an environment where their needs were not being met.
They are aged around 9 weeks old and three boys and five girls are now available for adoption - alongside their mother Suki, 3.
Two of the other pups, Kip and Carly, have been reserved and Shania has been adopted.
The RSPCA said Suki was “incredibly thin” when she was rescued.
Ruth McCabe, Animal Centre Manager, said: “Suki is now ready to find her very own loving family, a family who will love and cherish her for the rest of her life. She is a very active girl who absolutely loves being out and about enjoying her newfound freedom.
"She can now look forward to going on lots of adventures, feeling the sand beneath her feet and sun on her fur. Suki will need equally active adopters who can give her both the physical and mental stimulation she craves.”
Several other dogs are also in need of a new home including 14-month-old Hedgehog and three-legged Barney, 2.
This year the RSPCA celebrates its 200th birthday and over the past decade in North Yorkshire, the animal charity has rehomed 11,560 pets.
