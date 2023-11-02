Yorkshire quarry in Green Belt location given permission to expand after claims it was the site of a World War Two plane crash 'debunked'
Doncaster Council’s planning committee have approved plans to extend Holme Hall Quarry in Stainton, with several members showing their support for the company which operates the site.
The quarry will be extended by around three hectares alongside several other developments by operating company Breedon Aggregates.
Buildings associated with the nearby Peter Wood Farm will be demolished to make way for the extension.
Despite the site being in Doncaster’s Green Belt, the council has deemed it to be appropriate development due to the extension having limited impact on the existing area.
64 letters of objection were received against the application for reasons including increased congestion, loss of agricultural land and wildlife and noise pollution.
Some objections were received as it was previously thought that the area was a Second World War crash site, however this has since been debunked.
In the weeks ahead of the meeting, 60 letters were received by the council supporting the application.
Both Stainton and Braithwell with Micklebring Parish Councils supported the application, stating that Breedon Aggregates are “great neighbours and key to Doncaster’s future”.
Councillors Martin Greenhalgh and Phil Cole also spoke in support, highlighting that the company regularly supports local projects.
A resident nearby to the site stated that wildlife had “actually improved” in the area, and that its negative impacts are minimal.
The quarry is currently authorised to operate until June 2035, after which planting will take place to improve biodiversity.
Known as Holme Hall Farm quarry, it has been in operation since the 1930s and has a workforce of 40 people.