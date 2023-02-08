Yorkshire royal visit: King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to give Maundy money at York Minster

The King and Queen Consort will make their second visit to York Minster in less than six months as it was announced they will distribute Maundy money at a service on April 6 – exactly a month before Charles’ coronation.

It is a long-standing tradition for the monarch to take part in a Maundy Thursday service, where money is distributed among members of the community.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla last visited York Minster in November to unveil a statue to the late Elizabeth II, and according to the Archbishop of York, the monarch “loves” the gothic cathedral.

The Minster last played host to the royal Maundy service in 2012, when the Queen, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice, distributed the Maundy money.

The King and Queen Consort on their last visit to York Minster in November 2022

It marked both the monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh’s last trip to York.

Traditionally, money is distributed to poorer members of the community where Maundy services take place to commemorate Jesus Christ washing the feet of his disciples at the Last Supper. The service is rooted in the ancient history and traditions of the church.

But in recent times, the monarch has chosen instead to honour those who have done significant community service.

Some 74 men and 74 women – signifying the age of the monarch – selected from Church of England dioceses across the country, and Anglican and Ecumenical partners across the UK, will receive the Maundy, a gift from The King, to thank them for their outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities.

The Dean of York, Dominic Barrington, said: “We are honoured that His Majesty has chosen York Minster to be his cathedral church for the first Maundy Service of his reign."Taking place in Holy Week, this historic service symbolises, humility, care, kindness and appreciation of others. The King’s Maundy gift will be a moment of celebration and thanksgiving for 148 exceptional people who have made an impact in their communities.”