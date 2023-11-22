Yorkshire Santa is back flogging Christmas Trees and Reindeers for charity
‘Yorkshire santa’ Reece Fletcher and his ‘elves’ from Kippax, West Yorkshire have made nearly £40,000 from selling Christmas trees out of pallet boxes over the past few years. This year they are adding more items to their sleigh such as reindeers and wooden gifts to flog to customers near and far.
Father of three Reece said: “Just because the cost of living crisis is nothing new, it is impacting more families and children than ever. So we want to sell more items in order to be able to buy toys for children in need across Yorkshire.
“We had so many people wanting to buy products to be posted or they had already bought our christmas trees in previous years, so we decided to make Yorkshire baubles to post and large wooden reindeers.”
Yorkshire santa and his elves will be selling their goods throughout Yorkshire and online.
Reece added: “It’s nice to be nice init.”
Collection points to buy the wooden trees and reindeers for £10 each, include:
1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan Leeds Wakefield Nicola
The Flower Shack- Knottingley
T-post- South Milford
Skyliner Leeds Leeds Crossgates/Colton
Ravensport Sports & Leisure- Dewsbury
Richard Brown -Wakefield
Tasty Bites- Kippax
Corner Cup- Bramhope
Arts and Flowers - Crossgates
Swithens Farm- Rothwell
First Bite - Castleford
Wild Child - Castleford
Jane Langley @The best one - kippax
Gaping Goose- Garforth
The Old Quarry Adventure Playground - The Addy- The Addy -Knottingley
Wetherby Brew Co- Wetherby
Nice Nosh - Osset
Micklefield MX- Micklefield
Lost Boys Barbershop - Pontefract
Zoe's Food Factory - Castleford
Peckfield Farm Produce - Garforth/Micklefield