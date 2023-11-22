Yorkshire Santa is back flogging Christmas Trees and Reindeers for charity

A team of workmen from Yorkshire who go viral every Christmas for their generosity have been busy making Christmas Trees and Reindeers to sell for charity for the fifth year in a row.

Reese Fletcher and his team at The Ridings Shopping Centre

‘Yorkshire santa’ Reece Fletcher and his ‘elves’ from Kippax, West Yorkshire have made nearly £40,000 from selling Christmas trees out of pallet boxes over the past few years. This year they are adding more items to their sleigh such as reindeers and wooden gifts to flog to customers near and far.

Father of three Reece said: “Just because the cost of living crisis is nothing new, it is impacting more families and children than ever. So we want to sell more items in order to be able to buy toys for children in need across Yorkshire.

“We had so many people wanting to buy products to be posted or they had already bought our christmas trees in previous years, so we decided to make Yorkshire baubles to post and large wooden reindeers.”

Yorkshire santa and his elves will be selling their goods throughout Yorkshire and online.

Reece added: “It’s nice to be nice init.”

Collection points to buy the wooden trees and reindeers for £10 each, include:

1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan Leeds Wakefield Nicola

The Flower Shack- Knottingley

T-post- South Milford

Skyliner Leeds Leeds Crossgates/Colton

Ravensport Sports & Leisure- Dewsbury

Richard Brown -Wakefield

Tasty Bites- Kippax

Corner Cup- Bramhope

Arts and Flowers - Crossgates

Swithens Farm- Rothwell

First Bite - Castleford

Wild Child - Castleford

Jane Langley @The best one - kippax

Gaping Goose- Garforth

The Old Quarry Adventure Playground - The Addy- The Addy -Knottingley

Wetherby Brew Co- Wetherby

Nice Nosh - Osset

Micklefield MX- Micklefield

Lost Boys Barbershop - Pontefract

Zoe's Food Factory - Castleford