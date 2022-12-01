A Yorkshire school has released a statement addressing Professor Robert Winston’s decision to cancel a lecture and another educational engagement at short notice before he was pictured watching the World Cup with David Beckham on the same night.

The medical expert, Labour peer and media personality was expected to give a talk at Hill House School in Doncaster for 500 people, yet his appearance was called off at the last minute due to apparent illness.

The Daily Mail later published pictures David Beckham shared on Instagram of him watching the World Cup fixture between England and Wales with the professor and his son Ben Winston, a friend of the former footballer’s, in what appeared to be a private cinema room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fee-paying school said on Twitter: “We understand, with interest, that photographs are circulating today in the national press of Professor The Lord Robert Winston watching the England v Wales game on Tuesday at a social function in London.

Lord Professor Robert Winston

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lord Winston was due to give a lecture at the school that same night to an audience of 500 people; parents and children from our school, neighbouring schools and the local community. He was also due to provide an educational presentation earlier in the day to children from a number of primary schools across Doncaster.

"We were informed on Tuesday morning that Lord Winston was unwell and unable to attend which led to the unfortunate decision to cancel both events at short notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are in communication with Lord Winston’s team to help us understand what happened. We offer our sincerest apologies to all the adults and children who were looking forward to Lord Winston’s visit, which we postponed in good faith.”