Yorkshire soldier who ran to help people after suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan wins bravery award

Corporal Daniel Hoyland has recieved received a Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service

Corporal Daniel Hoyland, 31, was assisting with the evacuation of Kabul in August last year, after US-led forces withdrew from the country and the Taliban took back control.

When an improvised explosive device was detonated near the Evacuee Handling Centre at Kabul Airport, and dozens of people were killed, the paratrooper from Barnsley was one of the first to respond.

His citation stated: “He immediately left the secure zone inside the main gate of the Evacuee Handling Centre to rush towards the blast, despite the potential for a further explosion.

More than 15,000 people were evacuated from Kabul last summer, during Operation Pitting

“Without hesitation he searched for explosive devices and, undeterred by the carnage, began to triage the injured and direct medical assistance to those most in need. His immediate actions undoubtedly saved lives.”

Corporal Hoyland, who has previously served on tours of Afghanistan and Bosnia, said he was around 60 metres away from the explosion and his eardrum burst.

He added: “There were a lot of casualties, and I was dealing with the crowd and trying to save as many people as possible. That’s the things I will remember forever.

“People were working round the clock and sleep deprived but everybody was doing a good job. It was short and sharp, but it was a pretty hard thing to get done.”

He is one of three paratroopers who have received a Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service.

The British Army said Corporal Hoyland, Private Ahmad Fahim and Corporal Jamie Found have been recognised for “outstanding bravery and selflessness” during the evacuation of Kabul.

Private Fahim was born in Afghanistan and he joined the Parachute Regiment in 2018 after serving as an interpreter with the US Army.

During the evacuation, known as Operation Pitting, the 36-year-old was responsible for clearing a route between the Evacuee Handling Centre and the airport and he pulled people from the crowds to safety.

When the suicide bomber denonated his device, Private Fahim was just 100 metres away from the explosion. He ran towards the crowd to try and help.

Corporal Found, 32, has also been commended for leading his team into a crowd of desperate people who were trying to flee Kabul and formed a barrier.

His citation read: “For hours he commanded the action at the shield wall, revealing himself above the crowd whilst nervy and tense Taliban fighters observed from mere feet away.