Yorkshire solicitor and well-known businesswoman, 67, named as victim of fatal house fire in Brearton

A Knaresborough law firm has paid tribute to its founding partner who died in a house fire at her home.

By Grace Newton
Friday, 8th April 2022, 9:38 am

Lynda Greenwood, 67, passed away on April 2 when her property in the village of Brearton caught fire. She was alone at the time.

The well-known local businesswoman, who has a daughter aged in her 30s, founded Greenwoods Solicitors in Knaresborough in 1991 and remained senior partner.

She grew up in the area and attended King James's School.

Lynda Greenwood

The firm said in a statement: "We regret to inform you that our partner, Lynda Greenwood, has sadly and suddenly passed away.

"We will continue providing you with legal advice and are able to deal with your legal matter as usual.

"Please be assured that the interests of our clients remain our utmost priority.

Lynda, centre, at a Harrogate Business Luncheon

"Please bear with us during this very difficult time."

Ms Greenwood was also a date rape drug campaigner who set up a charity called the Roofie Foundation in the late 1990s after her drink was spiked while on a date.

North Yorkshire Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

