Each year since 2001, Johnny Heath and his team – Dave Bendall, Jonno Ambler, Mark Harrison and Tim Heath – have taken on the Red Bull Soap Box challenge in various vehicles from an A-Team van to an Apollo rocket but have yet to cross the chequered flag first.

Every year they are convinced this will be their year – so could this be the one?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the Grade II listed Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday, the four-strong squad will line up against 70 other teams where they hope to cross the line in the fastest time and grab extra points for design creativity, costumes and performance.

The Brogue One team with their Mr Men themed soap box ready to take on the Red Bull Soap Box Race at Alexandra Palace in London; previous vehicles include an Apollo rocket and a Donald Trump vehicle. Pictures: Tony Johnson

There have been long nights after work, weekends lost in garages and more money spent than they may have told their better halves as they recreated the Mr Men car from the series of children’s books by Yorkshire’s Roger Hargreaves which started in 1971, for this year’s entry.

They have created the car from polystyrene, covered it with papier-mâché, sanded it, painted it and even fitted metal disc brakes and steering.

Castleford-based company Custompac has sponsored the group by supplying the polystyrene free after they bought it for the last couple of years and due to this year’s run being for charity.

Each year since 2001, Johnny Heath and his team – Dave Bendall, Jonno Ambler, Mark Harrison and Tim Heath – have taken on the Red Bull Soap Box challenge in various vehicles from an A-Team van to an Apollo rocket but have yet to cross the chequered flag first.

Meanwhile, they will be navigating the car dressed as characters such as Mr Funny, Mr Tickle and Mr Strong. This year they have had to draft in an extra team member to push the car because there are no arms in their costumes.

Mr Heath, of Pudsey in Leeds, said: “We had hoped it was going to be on last year, it didn’t happen because of Covid, but it was the 50th anniversary of Mr Men.

“We try and do things that make people smile and so even better if it is topical.

“We did the first one in 2001 and have been doing it ever since. My favourite one was a Donald Trump vehicle and I liked the rocket one as well. Every year we think it is the best.”

However, the team’s very first entry they knew was not going to cut it.

“The very first one was a catastrophe”, added Mr Heath, an IT worker.

“Everybody turned up with really good ones and we had a rather pathetic looking A-Team van that didn’t get very far.

“I always reckon that this year is the year. We will do what we can and keep coming back.”

The hopefuls will be joined in London by family and friends as they make a weekend of the event which sees them raising money for the Children With Cancer fund as it was for many years affiliated with the Mr Men and Little Miss brand.

The Red Bull soap box race takes place on Sunday in the grounds of Alexandra Palace with the only rules seeming to be that the vehicle is motor-less and is able to brake and steer.

Hopeful competitors have to submit ideas and sketches, complete with details of how they will make it, who will be in the team and what their performance for the judges will be.