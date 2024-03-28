Yorkshire subpostmaster says his Post Office branch could close 'if council plant large tree in front of it'
Nasar Raoof, who is sub-postmaster at Banner Cross post office on Ecclesall Road, said he became concerned when a hole was dug in the pavement opposite his business.
He said that, as far as he is aware, there has been no consultation by Sheffield City Council with businesses on the issue. Nasar is worried that any tree planted outside his shop would block potential customers’ view of his shop, which relies on passing trade.
When asked for a response, the council said businesses would be consulted about tree planting.
Nasar, who was a leading member of a campaign to stop bus priority red routes being introduced on Ecclesall, Abbeydale and London roads, said: “There has been no consultation from Sheffield City Council yet again. We as businesses feel as if we’re excluded from any decision about the road.
“Why are we being disregarded with such contempt? The red routes showed a lack of consultation – why have the lessons not been learned?”
Nasar said that ward councillor Barbara Masters had raised the issue and was given an apology and told lessons would be learned. He asked: “How many times are they going to learn the lessons? Officers need to come out to explain this to businesses.
“There is big distrust between businesses and the council.”
He added: “I don’t want a tree that’s going to block the view of my business. We still get a lot of passing traffic. Disrupting that could mean the closure of the post office.”
A council spokesman said: “Last year, volunteer tree wardens were asked to select suitable locations and species for planting and out of the seven selected, six trees have already been planted with the final tree on Ecclesall Road due to be planted in April.
“But following positive feedback from business owners, there is a possibility that eight more trees could be planted in the area but this will only go ahead once we have engaged with local businesses positive feedback has been received.”