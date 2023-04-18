Yorkshire triathlete and Olympic champion Jess Learmonth announces she is pregnant with her first child

Yorkshire triathlete and Olympic champion Jess Learmonth has announced that she is expecting her first child.

Learmonth, 34, shared an ultrasound image alongside one of her GB tri-suits on Instagram, and confirmed that the baby will be born in September.

She was been with her partner Jon Wilkinson for 20 years and the couple live in Allerton Bywater, near Castleford.

The triathlete, daughter of a City of Leeds swimming coach, won gold in the mixed relay event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jess Learmonth competing for GB

She grew up in Bramham, near Tadcaster, and attended Boston Spa Academy. She played football for Leeds United ladies before taking up triathlon in her 20s. Based at the Leeds Triathlon Centre, she has achieved numerous top-three finishes at World Triathlon Series events, including a bronze at her home race in Leeds in 2019.