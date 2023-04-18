Yorkshire triathlete and Olympic champion Jess Learmonth announces she is pregnant with her first child

Learmonth, 34, shared an ultrasound image alongside one of her GB tri-suits on Instagram, and confirmed that the baby will be born in September.
She was been with her partner Jon Wilkinson for 20 years and the couple live in Allerton Bywater, near Castleford.
The triathlete, daughter of a City of Leeds swimming coach, won gold in the mixed relay event at the Tokyo Olympics.
She grew up in Bramham, near Tadcaster, and attended Boston Spa Academy. She played football for Leeds United ladies before taking up triathlon in her 20s. Based at the Leeds Triathlon Centre, she has achieved numerous top-three finishes at World Triathlon Series events, including a bronze at her home race in Leeds in 2019.
She has spoken before of how she gave up sport completely after quitting competitive swimming, and worked in a supermarket in Tadcaster before her interest in fitness returned.